9 hospitals that mark up bills by more than 1,000%

Nine hospitals in the U.S. bill patients an amount more than 10 times higher than the actual cost of care, according to research from Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University.

Researchers looked at the billing and debt collection practices for the 100 U.S. hospitals with the highest revenues between Jan. 1, 2018, and July 31, 2020. They found these hospitals charged patients an average of seven times the actual cost of the care they provided.

Below are the nine hospitals with average bill markups that exceed 10 times the cost of actual care: