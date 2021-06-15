Top 100 US hospitals charge patients 7 times their actual care cost, study shows

More than a quarter of the 100 hospitals with the highest revenues in the U.S. sued patients over unpaid bills between 2018 and mid-2020, according to research from Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University, first reported by Axios June 14.

Researchers looked at the billing and debt collection practices for the 100 U.S. hospitals with the highest revenues between Jan. 1, 2018, and July 31, 2020. Below are three notable findings from the report: