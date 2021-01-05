8 hospitals seeking RCM talent

Eight hospitals and health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeking websites.

  1. Boston Medical Center is seeking a pharmacy revenue cycle analyst.

  2. Children's Health (Dallas) is seeking a revenue integrity service line analyst.

  3. Denver Health is seeking a director of hospital and physician business services and revenue cycle.

  4. Nebraska Medicine (Omaha) is seeking a revenue integrity senior analyst.

  5. Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.) is seeking a manager of revenue cycle.

  6. Scripps Health (San Diego) is seeking a revenue cycle lead.

  7. UI Health (Chicago) is seeking a revenue cycle process improvement analyst.

  8. Wellstar Health System (Marietta, Ga.) seeks a director of revenue cycle operations.

