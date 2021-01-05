8 hospitals seeking RCM talent
Eight hospitals and health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeking websites.
- Boston Medical Center is seeking a pharmacy revenue cycle analyst.
- Children's Health (Dallas) is seeking a revenue integrity service line analyst.
- Denver Health is seeking a director of hospital and physician business services and revenue cycle.
- Nebraska Medicine (Omaha) is seeking a revenue integrity senior analyst.
- Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.) is seeking a manager of revenue cycle.
- Scripps Health (San Diego) is seeking a revenue cycle lead.
- UI Health (Chicago) is seeking a revenue cycle process improvement analyst.
- Wellstar Health System (Marietta, Ga.) seeks a director of revenue cycle operations.
