6 health systems seeking revenue cycle vice presidents

Six health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle vice presidents.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker sites.

1. Banner Health, based in Phoenix, is seeking a vice president of revenue cycle management.

2. Carilion Clinic, based in Roanoke, Va., seeks a vice president of enterprise revenue cycle.

3. CHI Memorial, based in Chattanooga, Tenn., seeks a southeast division vice president of revenue cycle.

4. The Christ Hospital Health Network, based in Cincinnati, seeks a vice president of revenue cycle.

5. Regional Medical Center, based in Orangeburg, S.C., seeks a vice president of revenue cycle.

6. Tufts Medicine, based in Boston, seeks a senior vice president of revenue cycle in Burlington, Mass.