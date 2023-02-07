6 health systems seeking revenue cycle vice presidents

Six health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle vice presidents.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker sites.
1. Banner Health, based in Phoenix, is seeking a vice president of revenue cycle management.
2. Carilion Clinic, based in Roanoke, Va., seeks a vice president of enterprise revenue cycle.
3. CHI Memorial, based in Chattanooga, Tenn., seeks a southeast division vice president of revenue cycle.
4. The Christ Hospital Health Network, based in Cincinnati, seeks a vice president of revenue cycle.
5. Regional Medical Center, based in Orangeburg, S.C., seeks a vice president of revenue cycle.
6. Tufts Medicine, based in Boston, seeks a senior vice president of revenue cycle in Burlington, Mass.