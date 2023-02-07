6 health systems seeking revenue cycle vice presidents

Andrew Cass -

Six health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle vice presidents. 

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker sites.

1. Banner Health, based in Phoenix, is seeking a vice president of revenue cycle management. 

2. Carilion Clinic, based in Roanoke, Va., seeks a vice president of enterprise revenue cycle.  

3. CHI Memorial, based in Chattanooga, Tenn., seeks a southeast division vice president of revenue cycle. 

4. The Christ Hospital Health Network, based in Cincinnati, seeks a vice president of revenue cycle. 

5. Regional Medical Center, based in Orangeburg, S.C., seeks a vice president of revenue cycle. 

6. Tufts Medicine, based in Boston, seeks a senior vice president of revenue cycle in Burlington, Mass. 

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars