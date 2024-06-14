52 statistics on hospital profitability

Nonprofit hospital operating margins are up double-digits year over year, according to Kaufman Hall's "National Hospital Flash Report" released June 3.
From January to April, operating margins were up 23% year over year while operating EBITDA margin jumped 14%. Across the U.S., operating margins were up everywhere but the Great Plains region.
"April data show a relatively strong month, with margins and other key performance indicators, including outpatient revenue and OR minutes, increasing," the report authors wrote. "Average lengths of stay decreased, reflecting a return to more normal care patterns and the establishment of stronger post-acute care transitions."
Here is the regional and hospital size breakdown of the operating margin data:
National averages
Operating margin
Month over month: 7%
Year over year: 31%
Year to date: 23%
Operating EBITDA margin
Month over month: 4%
Year over year: 22%
Year to date: 14%
West
Operating margin
Month over month: 6%
Year over year: 51%
Year to date: 33%
Operating EBITDA margin
Month over month: 11%
Year over year: 35%
Year to date: 18%
Midwest
Operating margin
Month over month: 15%
Year over year: 29%
Year to date: 17%
Operating EBITDA margin
Month over month: 11%
Year over year: 22%
Year to date: 15%
South
Operating margin
Month over month: 1%
Year over year: 37%
Year to date: 30%
Operating EBITDA margin
Month over month: 0%
Year over year: 29%
Year to date: 16%
Northeast / Mid-Atlantic
Operating margin
Month over month: 7%
Year over year: 34%
Year to date: 21%
Operating EBITDA margin
Month over month: 6%
Year over year: 20%
Year to date: 9%
Great Plains
Operating margin
Month over month: 15%
Year over year: -3%
Year to date: -6%
Operating EBITDA margin
Month over month: 16%
Year over year: -2%
Year to date: -4%
200-299 beds
Operating margin
Month over month: 1.3%
Year over year: 25.4%
Year to date: 28.5%
Operating EBITDA margin
Month over month: 0.4%
Year over year: 19.1%
Year to date: 18.6%
300-499 beds
Operating margin
Month over month: 10.8%
Year over year: 35.5%
Year to date: 33.2%
Operating EBITDA margin
Month over month: 4.1%
Year over year: 25.2%
Year to date: 16.1%
500+ beds
Operating margin
Month over month: -1.9%
Year over year: 60.6%
Year to date: 30.1%
Operating EBITDA margin
Month over month: 1.7%
Year over year: 34.8%
Year to date: 12.8%