52 statistics on hospital profitability

Nonprofit hospital operating margins are up double-digits year over year, according to Kaufman Hall's "National Hospital Flash Report" released June 3.

From January to April, operating margins were up 23% year over year while operating EBITDA margin jumped 14%. Across the U.S., operating margins were up everywhere but the Great Plains region.

"April data show a relatively strong month, with margins and other key performance indicators, including outpatient revenue and OR minutes, increasing," the report authors wrote. "Average lengths of stay decreased, reflecting a return to more normal care patterns and the establishment of stronger post-acute care transitions."

Here is the regional and hospital size breakdown of the operating margin data:

National averages

Operating margin

Month over month: 7%

Year over year: 31%

Year to date: 23%

Operating EBITDA margin

Month over month: 4%

Year over year: 22%

Year to date: 14%

West

Operating margin

Month over month: 6%

Year over year: 51%

Year to date: 33%

Operating EBITDA margin

Month over month: 11%

Year over year: 35%

Year to date: 18%

Midwest

Operating margin

Month over month: 15%

Year over year: 29%

Year to date: 17%

Operating EBITDA margin

Month over month: 11%

Year over year: 22%

Year to date: 15%

South

Operating margin

Month over month: 1%

Year over year: 37%

Year to date: 30%

Operating EBITDA margin

Month over month: 0%

Year over year: 29%

Year to date: 16%

Northeast / Mid-Atlantic

Operating margin

Month over month: 7%

Year over year: 34%

Year to date: 21%

Operating EBITDA margin

Month over month: 6%

Year over year: 20%

Year to date: 9%

Great Plains

Operating margin

Month over month: 15%

Year over year: -3%

Year to date: -6%

Operating EBITDA margin

Month over month: 16%

Year over year: -2%

Year to date: -4%

200-299 beds

Operating margin

Month over month: 1.3%

Year over year: 25.4%

Year to date: 28.5%

Operating EBITDA margin

Month over month: 0.4%

Year over year: 19.1%

Year to date: 18.6%

300-499 beds

Operating margin

Month over month: 10.8%

Year over year: 35.5%

Year to date: 33.2%

Operating EBITDA margin

Month over month: 4.1%

Year over year: 25.2%

Year to date: 16.1%

500+ beds

Operating margin

Month over month: -1.9%

Year over year: 60.6%

Year to date: 30.1%

Operating EBITDA margin

Month over month: 1.7%

Year over year: 34.8%

Year to date: 12.8%