5 hospitals hiring VPs for revenue cycle

Below are five hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking revenue cycle leaders during the past few weeks.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.

1. Larkin Community Hospital in South Miami, Fla., seeks a vice president of revenue cycle.

2. United Health Services in King of Prussia, Pa., seeks a vice president of telehealth product management.

3. Akron (Ohio) Children's Hospital seeks a vice president of revenue cycle.

4. Trinity Health in Livonia, Mich., seeks a vice president of hospital revenue site operations.

5. Allegheny Health Network in Pittsburgh seeks a vice president of care management.



