Mayo Clinic to restore pay, end furloughs months early

Mayo Clinic will restore pay to pre-COVID-19 levels for staff and call back furloughed workers months sooner than anticipated, the Rochester, Minn.-based system said June 24.

Mayo Clinic in April furloughed or cut pay of 30,000 staff members to help offset billions of dollars in losses attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayo Clinic plans to restore pay for all staff except senior leadership in mid-July. Furloughed workers will be brought back by August, according to Mayo's statement.

Mayo said it is able to end the pay cuts and furloughs early due to a better than expected increase of activity in practice, research and education. Mayo also said patient volume for outpatient, procedural and surgical services is rising.

"Because of our staff's teamwork and commitment to patients, our practice reactivation over the past eight weeks has truly exceeded expectations for revised 2020 patient volumes and financial targets," said Gianrico Farrugia, M.D., president and CEO of Mayo Clinic. "In short, we are in a much better position than we anticipated, and we're very pleased to be able to restore pay and end furloughs early."



Dr. Farrugia also said that while furloughed staff will return by the end of August, many people will work from home.

More articles on healthcare finance:

Hospital care spending hits 11-year low: 5 things to know

Pennsylvania health system cuts 10% of workforce amid pandemic losses

CMS accepting letters of intent for direct contracting model

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.