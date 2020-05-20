47 diagnosis codes CMS wants to revise

Morgan Haefner - Print  | 

The Inpatient Prospective Payment System proposed rule released May 11 calls for 47 diagnosis codes to be revised for 2021.

Here are the 47 diagnoses CMS wants to revise codes for: 

View a full list of the revised diagnosis codes in Table 6E. If approved, changes would take effect Oct. 1.

D57.411, Sickle-cell thalassemia, unspecified, with acute chest syndrome

D57.412, Sickle-cell thalassemia, unspecified, with splenic sequestration

D57.419, Sickle-cell thalassemia, unspecified, with crisis

H55.81, Deficient saccadic eye movements

Q51.21, Complete doubling of uterus

Q51.22, Partial doubling of uterus

Q51.28, Other and unspecified doubling of uterus

Y92.002, Bathroom of unspecified non-institutional (private) residence as the place of occurrence of the external cause

Z68.1, Body mass index [BMI] 19.9 or less, adult

Z68.20, Body mass index BMI, 20.0-20.9, adult 

Z68.21, Body mass index [BMI] 21.0-21.9, adult

Z68.22, Body mass index [BMI] 22.0-22.9, adult 

Z68.23, Body mass index [BMI] 23.0-23.9, adult

Z68.24, Body mass index [BMI] 24.0-24.9, adult

Z68.25, Body mass index [BMI] 25.0-25.9, adult

Z68.26, Body mass index [BMI] 26.0-26.9, adult

Z68.27, Body mass index [BMI] 27.0-27.9, adult

Z68.28, Body mass index [BMI] 28.0-28.9, adult

Z68.29, Body mass index [BMI] 29.0-29.9, adult

Z68.30, Body mass index [BMI] 30.0-30.9, adult

Z68.31, Body mass index [BMI] 31.0-31.9, adult

Z68.32, Body mass index [BMI] 32.0-32.9, adult

Z68.33, Body mass index [BMI] 33.0-33.9, adult

Z68.34, Body mass index [BMI] 34.0-34.9, adult

Z68.35, Body mass index [BMI] 35.0-35.9, adult

Z68.36, Body mass index [BMI] 36.0-36.9, adult

Z68.37, Body mass index [BMI] 37.0-37.9, adult

Z68.38, Body mass index [BMI] 38.0-38.9, adult

Z68.39, Body mass index [BMI] 39.0-39.9, adult

Z68.41, Body mass index [BMI] 40.0-44.9, adult

Z68.42, Body mass index [BMI] 45.0-49.9, adult

Z68.43, Body mass index [BMI] 50.0-59.9, adult

Z68.44, Body mass index [BMI] 60.0-69.9, adult

Z68.45, Body mass index [BMI] 70 or greater, adult

Z68.51, Body mass index [BMI] pediatric, less than 5th percentile for age

Z68.52, Body mass index [BMI], pediatric, 5th percentile to less than 85th percentile for age 

Z68.53, Body mass index [BMI], pediatric, 85th percentile to less than 95th+ percentile for age

Z68.54, Body mass index [BMI], pediatric, greater than or equal to 95th percentile for age

Z88.1, Allergy status to other antibiotic agents

Z88.2, Allergy status to sulfonamides

Z88.3, Allergy status to other anti-infective agents

Z88.4, Allergy status to anesthetic agent

Z88.5, Allergy status to narcotic agents

Z88.6, Allergy status to analgesic agent

Z88.7, Allergy status to serum and vaccine

Z88.8, Allergy status to other drugs, medicaments and biological substances

Z88.9, Allergy status to unspecified drugs, medicaments and biological substances

More articles on healthcare finance:
2 Mercy execs retire early to help address financial fallout
'We are planning for a new normal': Providence Oregon to furlough staff, cut exec pay
Which health systems received the biggest CARES Act bailouts?

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

Featured Content

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers