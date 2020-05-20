47 diagnosis codes CMS wants to revise

The Inpatient Prospective Payment System proposed rule released May 11 calls for 47 diagnosis codes to be revised for 2021.

Here are the 47 diagnoses CMS wants to revise codes for:

View a full list of the revised diagnosis codes in Table 6E. If approved, changes would take effect Oct. 1.

D57.411, Sickle-cell thalassemia, unspecified, with acute chest syndrome



D57.412, Sickle-cell thalassemia, unspecified, with splenic sequestration



D57.419, Sickle-cell thalassemia, unspecified, with crisis



H55.81, Deficient saccadic eye movements



Q51.21, Complete doubling of uterus



Q51.22, Partial doubling of uterus



Q51.28, Other and unspecified doubling of uterus



Y92.002, Bathroom of unspecified non-institutional (private) residence as the place of occurrence of the external cause



Z68.1, Body mass index [BMI] 19.9 or less, adult



Z68.20, Body mass index BMI, 20.0-20.9, adult

Z68.21, Body mass index [BMI] 21.0-21.9, adult



Z68.22, Body mass index [BMI] 22.0-22.9, adult

Z68.23, Body mass index [BMI] 23.0-23.9, adult



Z68.24, Body mass index [BMI] 24.0-24.9, adult



Z68.25, Body mass index [BMI] 25.0-25.9, adult

Z68.26, Body mass index [BMI] 26.0-26.9, adult



Z68.27, Body mass index [BMI] 27.0-27.9, adult



Z68.28, Body mass index [BMI] 28.0-28.9, adult

Z68.29, Body mass index [BMI] 29.0-29.9, adult

Z68.30, Body mass index [BMI] 30.0-30.9, adult

Z68.31, Body mass index [BMI] 31.0-31.9, adult

Z68.32, Body mass index [BMI] 32.0-32.9, adult

Z68.33, Body mass index [BMI] 33.0-33.9, adult

Z68.34, Body mass index [BMI] 34.0-34.9, adult

Z68.35, Body mass index [BMI] 35.0-35.9, adult

Z68.36, Body mass index [BMI] 36.0-36.9, adult

Z68.37, Body mass index [BMI] 37.0-37.9, adult

Z68.38, Body mass index [BMI] 38.0-38.9, adult

Z68.39, Body mass index [BMI] 39.0-39.9, adult

Z68.41, Body mass index [BMI] 40.0-44.9, adult

Z68.42, Body mass index [BMI] 45.0-49.9, adult

Z68.43, Body mass index [BMI] 50.0-59.9, adult

Z68.44, Body mass index [BMI] 60.0-69.9, adult

Z68.45, Body mass index [BMI] 70 or greater, adult

Z68.51, Body mass index [BMI] pediatric, less than 5th percentile for age



Z68.52, Body mass index [BMI], pediatric, 5th percentile to less than 85th percentile for age

Z68.53, Body mass index [BMI], pediatric, 85th percentile to less than 95th+ percentile for age



Z68.54, Body mass index [BMI], pediatric, greater than or equal to 95th percentile for age



Z88.1, Allergy status to other antibiotic agents



Z88.2, Allergy status to sulfonamides



Z88.3, Allergy status to other anti-infective agents



Z88.4, Allergy status to anesthetic agent



Z88.5, Allergy status to narcotic agents



Z88.6, Allergy status to analgesic agent



Z88.7, Allergy status to serum and vaccine



Z88.8, Allergy status to other drugs, medicaments and biological substances



Z88.9, Allergy status to unspecified drugs, medicaments and biological substances



