Which health systems received the biggest CARES Act bailouts?

Congress has allocated $175 billion in relief aid to hospitals and other healthcare providers to cover expenses or lost revenues tied to the COVID-19 pandemic. At least 10 health systems have received $200 million or more in federal COVID-19 relief.

The first $50 billion in funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act was delivered to hospitals in April. HHS distributed $30 billion based on Medicare fee-for-service reimbursements and another $20 billion based on hospitals' share of net patient revenue.

In addition, HHS is sending $12 billion to 395 hospitals that provided inpatient care for 100 or more COVID-19 patients through April 10 and disbursing another $10 billion to hospitals, clinics and health centers in rural areas.

A few hospital operators received $700 million or more in federal stimulus funds. In financial documents released last week, Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health disclosed it received $713 million in grants under the CARES Act — averaging about $5 million per hospital. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, a for-profit company that operates 186 hospitals across the U.S., disclosed in April that it received $700 million in CARES Act grants.

Two other for-profit hospital operators, Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare and Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems, said they received $345 million and $245 million, respectively.

Below are the 10 hospitals and health systems that received the most CARES Act funding as of May 18, according to HHS data and financial disclosures compiled by Becker's Hospital Review.

1. CommonSpirit Health (Chicago): $713 million

2. HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.): $700 million

3. Tenet Healthcare (Dallas): $345 million

4. Long Island Jewish Medical Center (New Hyde Park, N.Y.): $278 million

5. Community Health Systems (Franklin, Tenn.): $245 million

6. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.): $220 million

7. Holy Name Medical Center (Teaneck, N.J.): $213 million

8. Sutter Health (Sacramento, Calif.): $205 million

9. Tisch Hospital (New York City): $203 million

10. Banner Health (Phoenix): $200 million

