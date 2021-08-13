4 volume changes that helped shrink Allegheny Health's operating loss

Allegheny Health Network, a Pittsburgh-based health system owned by Highmark Health, narrowed its operating loss in the first two quarters of this year as volumes rebounded to pre-pandemic levels.

The health system posted a $9 million operating loss through June 30. That's more than a $100 million improvement compared to the same period last year, according to financial data released Aug. 12.



Allegheny Health pointed to four key volume metrics that helped the health system rebound. Year-over-year increases in the first six months of the year included:

a 9 percent uptick in discharges and observations

an 18 percent increase in emergency department admissions

an 18 percent increase in physician visits

and a 68 percent jump in outpatient registrations

Allegheny Health's parent company, Pittsburgh-based Highmark, reported revenue of $10.4 billion for the six-month period and an operating gain of $507 million. Highmark's business includes Allegheny as well as health insurance and technology service lines.