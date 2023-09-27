$3M lifeline for Greenwood Leflore as supervisors reverse course

Cash-strapped Greenwood (Miss.) Leflore Hospital is to receive a $3 million lifeline in funds after the county board of supervisors reversed a previous decision not to allow the hospital to draw down on a line of credit, according to a Sept. 26 Mississippi Today report.

The Leflore County Board of Supervisors voted not to allow the hospital to draw on $1 million of credit Sept. 13. The board voted unanimously to reverse that decision Sept. 25 and boosted that number to $3 million, the report said.

The funds should be enough to keep the hospital afloat through the rest of 2023, according to the report. By then, Greenwood Leflore also expects a final decision at the federal level on its application to become a critical access hospital, an application so far denied.