Mississippi hospital struggles to meet payroll

After CMS declined to make Greenwood (Miss.) Leflore Hospital a critical access hospital, officals say they have enough cash to pay employees through the end of the month, but beyond that is uncertain, Mississippi Today reported Sept. 15.

The application to become a critical access hospital is still being considered on a federal level. However, on Sept. 13, the Leflore County Board of Supervisors voted against letting the hospital drawdown $1 million from a previously requested line of credit to cover September’s payroll.

"The hospital, local business community and owners are coordinating efforts with Senate and Congressional representatives in advocating for the appeal of the regional denial," Greenwood Leflore CEO Gary Marchand told Becker's on the critical access designation. "Transportation challenges for the residents and the limited capabilities of nearby hospitals were not fully considered at the regional office."

The hospital has already withdrawn $5 million of the $10 million that was supposed to keep it open until 2024.

"We have disclosed all our efforts to sustain hospital services and (are) trying to understand what changed the county's thinking about the path we have all been on together," Greenwood Leflore CEO Gary Marchand told Mississippi Today on the decision by the board to vote against the $1 million withdrawal.