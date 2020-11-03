39 hospitals face maximum Medicare readmission penalties
As part of the Hospital Readmissions Reduction Program, Medicare will cut payments to 83 percent of the 3,080 hospitals evaluated for the program by anywhere from 0.01 percent to the maximum of 3 percent in fiscal year 2021.
CMS recently released the results for the ninth year of the program. Thirty-nine hospitals face the maximum 3 percent payment cut for every Medicare case during fiscal 2021, which runs Oct. 1 through September 2021, according to a Nov. 2 analysis by Kaiser Health News.
Here are the 39 hospitals facing the maximum penalty in fiscal 2021, according to Kaiser Health News.
Arkansas
Baptist Memorial Hospital (Jonesboro)
California
Emanuel Medical Center (Turlock)
Oroville Hospital
Sutter Maternity & Surgery Center of Santa Cruz
Florida
Palms of Pasadena Hospital (Saint Petersburg)
St. Lucie Medical Center (Port Saint Lucie)
Georgia
Perry Hospital
Illinois
Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center
Indiana
Henry County Memorial Hospital (New Castle)
Kansas
Providence Medical Center (Kansas City)
Kentucky
Greenview Regional Hospital (Bowling Green)
Harlan ARH Hospital
Hazard ARH Hospital
Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center (South Williamson)
Whitesburg ARH Hospital
Louisiana
Heart Hospital of Lafayette
Massachusetts
Anna Jaques Hospital (Newburyport)
Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Milton
Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Plymouth
Saint Anne's Hospital (Fall River)
Sturdy Memorial Hospital (Attleboro)
Michigan
Lakeland Hospital Watervliet
North Ottawa Community Health System (Grand Haven)
Missouri
St. Mary's Medical Center (Blue Springs)
New Jersey
Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical (Westwood)
Ohio
TriHealth Evendale Hospital (Cincinnati)
Oklahoma
Oklahoma Center for Orthopaedic & Multi-Specialty Surgery (Oklahoma City)
Pennsylvania
Nason Medical Center (Roaring Spring)
Surgical Institute of Reading (Wyomissing)
Surgical Specialty Center at Coordinated Health (Allentown)
WellSpan Surgery and Rehabilitation Hospital (York)
South Carolina
East Cooper Medical Center (Mount Pleasant)
Texas
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Frisco
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center Uptown (Dallas)
Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital Fort Worth
Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center (Longview)
Houston Physicians' Hospital (Webster)
Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital Kingwood
Sugar Land Surgical Hospital
