39 hospitals face maximum Medicare readmission penalties

As part of the Hospital Readmissions Reduction Program, Medicare will cut payments to 83 percent of the 3,080 hospitals evaluated for the program by anywhere from 0.01 percent to the maximum of 3 percent in fiscal year 2021.

CMS recently released the results for the ninth year of the program. Thirty-nine hospitals face the maximum 3 percent payment cut for every Medicare case during fiscal 2021, which runs Oct. 1 through September 2021, according to a Nov. 2 analysis by Kaiser Health News.

Here are the 39 hospitals facing the maximum penalty in fiscal 2021, according to Kaiser Health News.

Arkansas

Baptist Memorial Hospital (Jonesboro)

California

Emanuel Medical Center (Turlock)

Oroville Hospital

Sutter Maternity & Surgery Center of Santa Cruz

Florida

Palms of Pasadena Hospital (Saint Petersburg)

St. Lucie Medical Center (Port Saint Lucie)

Georgia

Perry Hospital

Illinois

Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center

Indiana

Henry County Memorial Hospital (New Castle)

Kansas

Providence Medical Center (Kansas City)

Kentucky

Greenview Regional Hospital (Bowling Green)

Harlan ARH Hospital

Hazard ARH Hospital

Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center (South Williamson)

Whitesburg ARH Hospital

Louisiana

Heart Hospital of Lafayette

Massachusetts

Anna Jaques Hospital (Newburyport)

Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Milton

Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Plymouth

Saint Anne's Hospital (Fall River)

Sturdy Memorial Hospital (Attleboro)

Michigan

Lakeland Hospital Watervliet

North Ottawa Community Health System (Grand Haven)

Missouri

St. Mary's Medical Center (Blue Springs)

New Jersey

Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical (Westwood)

Ohio

TriHealth Evendale Hospital (Cincinnati)

Oklahoma

Oklahoma Center for Orthopaedic & Multi-Specialty Surgery (Oklahoma City)

Pennsylvania

Nason Medical Center (Roaring Spring)

Surgical Institute of Reading (Wyomissing)

Surgical Specialty Center at Coordinated Health (Allentown)

WellSpan Surgery and Rehabilitation Hospital (York)

South Carolina

East Cooper Medical Center (Mount Pleasant)

Texas

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Frisco

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center Uptown (Dallas)

Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital Fort Worth

Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center (Longview)

Houston Physicians' Hospital (Webster)

Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital Kingwood

Sugar Land Surgical Hospital

