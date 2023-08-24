3 more health systems get credit upgrades

Nine health systems had had their credit ratings upgraded in the first five months of the year, a number still far outweighed by credit downgrades and lower outlook revisions.

Here is a summary of three more recent upgrades by the various agencies:

1. Hartford (Conn,) HealthCare saw its current debt upgraded to "AA," S&P Global said Aug. 23. The outlook is stable at the new rating. The seven-hospital system also had new debt rated at "A."

2. Hammond, La.-based North Oaks Health System received a credit upgrade to "A" from "A-" due to operational strength and robust market share, Fitch said Aug. 17. The rating outlook for the two-hospital system is stable.

3. Pittsburgh-based UPMC has seen its credit rating upgraded to "AA," according to an Aug. 16 alert from S&P Global. The rating, originally at "A," also turned the outlook to stable from positive at the new level. New debt at the 40-hospital system was additionally rated at "A."