3 cities sue Trump over threats to cut COVID-19 aid, other funding

New York City, Portland, Ore., and Seattle, three cities deemed "anarchist jurisdictions" by President Donald Trump, are suing the Trump administration over threats to cut federal funding, according to The New York Times.

In an order issued in September, the president called on federal agencies to reduce funding to jurisdictions that promote "lawlessness" and "disempower" police. An HHS list obtained recently by Politico offers details on the administration's efforts to comply with the order and shows the funding awards that have gone to the cities with the "anarchist" label.

According to Politico, the White House is considering cutting millions of dollars for COVID-19 aid, HIV treatment, screening for newborns and other programs in the cities with the "anarchist" label. The cuts could also affect federal funding for New York's transit system and the police department, according to The New York Times.

On Oct. 21, New York, Portland and Seattle filed a lawsuit to try to prevent the budget cuts, according to The New York Times. The cities are asking a federal district court to declare the order violates the 10th Amendment, to vacate it and stop the federal government from taking steps to carry it out, according to the report.

More articles on legal and regulatory issues:

Feds charge Baltimore lawyer with $25M hospital extortion plan

CEO, CFO of Kentucky medical clinics sentenced for pocketing employees' benefit contributions

4 South Carolina physicians charged in $100M billing fraud case

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.