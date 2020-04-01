2 Arkansas hospitals furlough workers

Two Arkansas-based hospitals will furlough workers due to an expected financial hit from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Baptist Health in Little Rock, Ark., has started furloughing an undisclosed number of employees this week to address an expected revenue loss from the pandemic, the organization said in a news release.

The health system, which halted lucrative elective procedures, has also seen regular clinic and specialty visits diminish.

"While these events have helped us to preserve personal protective equipment for our employees and prevent exposure to staff and patients, it has created a business challenge," Baptist Health said.

Affected employees will retain their insurance.

Little Rock-based Arkansas Heart Hospital has furloughed workers due to the interruption of normal hospital operations, according to local news station FOX 16.

The hospital said it expects the furloughs to be temporary, and it expects to resume normal staffing when the pandemic ends.

The heart hospital didn't disclose the number of employees affected.

