$1B Hoag expansion will add 2 hospitals, up to 1,500 staff

Newport Beach, Calif.-based Hoag is spending $1 billion on a project that will add two specialty hospitals and expand its Sand Canyon Medical Center in Irvine, The Orange County Register reported Nov. 14.

Once completed, the project will have added between 1,000 to 1,500 employees, many of whom have specialized jobs and training, according to the report.

The specialty hospitals — which will focus on women's health, digestive illnesses and cancer — will have inpatient and outpatient facilities. Operating rooms will be housed in a new building, and pharmacy and labs in another. The project will feature six new buildings, including 155 inpatient beds, eight operating rooms and 120,000 square feet of outpatient facilities.

Construction is expected to be completed by 2025.

In 2025, the city is also expected to see the opening of UC Irvine's $1.3 billion medical complex with a full-service hospital. Earlier this year, City of Hope opened an outpatient cancer center and is now building an adjacent cancer-focused hospital, which is also set to open in 2025.