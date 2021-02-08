11 health systems with strong finances

Here are 11 health systems and hospitals with strong operational metrics and solid financial positions, according to reports from Fitch Ratings, Moody's Investors Service and S&P Global Ratings.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Hospital and health system names were compiled from credit rating reports and are listed in alphabetical order.

1. Morristown, N.J.-based Atlantic Health System has an "Aa3" rating and stable outlook with Moody's. The credit rating agency expects the health system to continue to generate favorable operating performance and to maintain double-digit operating cash flow margins and solid debt coverage.

2. Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health has an "Aa3" rating and stable outlook with Moody's and an "AA-" rating and stable outlook with S&P. Atrium and Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Wake Forest Baptist Health merged in October. The addition of the Winston-Salem service area and Wake Forest Baptist's academic and research programs enhances Atrium's position within the highly competitive North Carolina healthcare market, S&P said.

3. Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White Health has an "Aa3" rating and stable outlook with Moody's. The system has strong liquidity and is the largest nonprofit health system in Texas, Moody's said. The credit rating agency expects Baylor Scott & White Health to continue to benefit from its centralized operating model, proven ability to execute complex strategies and well-developed planning abilities.

4. Pittsfield, Mass.-based Berkshire Health System has an "AA-" rating and stable outlook with Fitch. The health system has improved its liquidity while investing in facilities without increasing its debt load, Fitch said. The credit rating agency expects the system to maintain a strong financial profile.

5. Mishawaka, Ind.-based Franciscan Alliance has an "Aa3" rating and stable outlook with Moody's. The system has leading positions in key markets and a strong cash position, Moody's said. The credit rating agency expects the system to sustain double-digit operating cash flow margins.

6. Falls Church, Va.-based Inova Health System has an "Aa2" rating and stable outlook with Moody's. The system has a strong financial profile, and Moody's expects Inova's balance sheet to remain exceptionally strong.

7. Palo Alto, Calif.-based Lucile Packard Children's Hospital at Stanford has an "AA-" rating and stable outlook with Fitch. The hospital is nationally known, has a strong market position and is one of two key clinical partners of Stanford University, Fitch said.

8. Grand Blanc, Mich.-based McLaren Health Care has an "AA-" rating and stable outlook with Fitch. The health system has a strong financial profile and a leading market position over a broad service area that covers much of Michigan, Fitch said.

9. Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health has an "AA-" rating and stable outlook with Fitch. The system has strong margins, and each of its markets has met or exceeded budgeted expectations over the past four years, Fitch said.

10. Renton, Wash.-based Providence has an "Aa3" rating and stable outlook with Moody's. Providence has a large revenue base and a leading market share in most of its markets, according to Moody's. The credit rating agency expects the system's operations to improve this year.

11. Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health has an "AA-" rating and stable outlook with Fitch. The rating is driven by Trinity's national size and scale, with significant market presence in several states, Fitch said. The credit rating agency expects the system's operating margins to improve in the long term.

More articles on healthcare finance:

5 recent hospital credit rating downgrades

HCA annual profit climbs to $3.8B

Billionaire buys SpaceX flight to raise $200M for St. Jude























© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.