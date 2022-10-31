10 providers seeking RCM talent

Here are 10 hospitals or health systems that recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

1. Adventist Health Ukiah (Calif.) Valley seeks a manager of revenue cycle market operations. 

2. Baptist Health South Florida, based in Coral Gables, seeks a revenue cycle project analyst in Miami. 

3. Carle Health, based in Urbana, Ill., seeks a revenue cycle systems and training manager in Champaign, Ill. 

4. Memorial Hermann Health System, based in Houston, seeks a revenue cycle coordinator for underpayments. 

5. Penn Medicine, based in Philadelphia, seeks a revenue integrity specialist. 

6. Tower Health, based in West Reading, Pa., seeks a revenue integrity coordinator. 

7. St. Luke's Health System, based in Boise, Idaho, seeks revenue cycle program manager. 

8. Sentara Healthcare, based in Norfolk, Va., seeks a revenue and charge integrity manager. 

9. Shore Medical Center, based in Somers Point, N.J., seeks a revenue cycle supervisor. 

10. Valley Children's Healthcare, based in Madera, Calif., seeks a director of payer contracting and revenue integrity. 

