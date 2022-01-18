10 hospitals seeking CFOs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CFOs.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job-seeker websites.

1. Bethany Medical Center (High Point, N.C.)

2. Corona (Calif.) Regional Medical Center

3. Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital (St. Petersburg, Fla.)

4. McLaren Port Huron (Mich.) Hospital

5. Palmdale (Calif.) Regional Medical Center

6. Portsmouth (N.H.) Regional Hospital

7. Rapides Regional Medical Center (Alexandria, La.)

8. Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center (Winston-Salem, N.C.)

9. Woodlawn Hospital (Rochester, Ind.)



10. Wyoming Medical Center (Casper)