10 ACOs with the most shared savings in 2019

Medicare Shared Savings Program ACOs generated a record $1.2 billion in net savings for the Medicare program across 541 ACOs in 2019, CMS Administrator Seema Verma announced Sept. 14 in Health Affairs.

The 2019 data includes the first six months of performance for ACOs that participated in the agency's new Pathways to Success program, an MSSP overhaul that began in July 2019. ACOs in the Pathways to Success program performed better than legacy ACOs, seeing net per-beneficiary savings of $169 compared to $106 for legacy ACOs, according to Ms. Verma.



Currently, more than 11.2 million fee-for-service Medicare beneficiaries are served by providers in ACOs, and see lower post-acute spending, hospitalizations and emergency department visits.



Here are the top 10 ACOs for total earned shared savings in 2019:

1. Federation ACO (Portage, Mich.) — $33.5 million

2. Central Oregon ACO (Bend) — $32.9 million

3. Palm Beach Accountable Care Organization (Palm Springs, Fla.) — $28 million

4. Millennium Accountable Care Organization (Fort Myers, Fla.) — $26.3 million

5. Mercy Health ACO (St. Louis) — $24.2 million

6. Silver State ACO (Las Vegas) — $23.4 million

7. McLaren High Performance Network (Auburn Hills, Mich.) — $17.3 million

8. Accountable Care Organization of Aurora (Milwaukee) — $17.3 million

9. Opportunity 2019 ACO (Bethesda, Md.) — $17.1 million

10. Privia Quality Network (Arlington, Va.) — $17 million



Editor's note: Figures are rounded to the nearest hundred thousand. ACOs share in savings by meeting a quality performance standard and saving at a rate equal to or greater than a minimum benchmark. Total earned shared savings are adjusted for quality performance.

More articles on healthcare finance:

Physician quits after his employer charged $11K for COVID-19 antibody test

Where furloughs stand at 92 hospitals, health systems

Florida hospital wants to reopen after ties cut with CHS

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.