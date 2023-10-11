1 in 4 healthcare workers feel uneasy about their company's finances

Twenty-six percent of healthcare employees aren't confident their organizations will look and run the same in two years, according to a LinkedIn poll conducted by Becker's.

In October, Becker's asked, "How confident are you in your organization's finances that it can continue operating at its current level for the next two years?" The answers were fairly evenly distributed among 874 respondents:

Very confident — 36%

Moderately confident — 18%

Somewhat confident — 20%

Not at all confident — 26%

Some hospitals and health systems are seeing improvements in financial stability since last year, especially those in the South and Northeast, and large, for-profit systems regardless of location. The latest Kaufman Hall report found nonprofit and Midwest hospitals are struggling financially.