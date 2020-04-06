230-bed Westlake Hospital to reopen for coronavirus patients

Westlake Hospital, a shuttered 230-bed facility in Melrose Park, Ill., will reopen to house COVID-19 patients, according to ABC 7 Chicago.

The suburban Chicago hospital, which closed last year, will be converted into a facility that supports patients who need intensive care.

The Army Corps of Engineers started construction to reopen the facility April 6, according to the report. It is slated to open in about three weeks.

The 230-bed hospital is one of several alternate care facilities being planned to boost bed capacity for COVID-19 patients. State officials also plan to open a 3,000 bed temporary hospital in Chicago convention center McCormick Place; the shuttered Metro South Hospital in Blue Island, Ill.; and the former Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin, Ill.

"We want to bring as much capacity online as quickly as we can," Army Corps of Engineers Col. Aaron Reisinger, told the TV news station.

