Illinois to reopen Sherman Hospital

A shuttered hospital in Elgin, Ill., will be reopened to serve as an overflow facility as the state prepares for a surge in COVID-19 patients, according to The Daily Herald.

The Sherman Hospital campus has three vacant buildings totaling 254,000 square feet.

Sherman Hospital, now part of Milwaukee and Downers Grove, Ill.-based Advocate Aurora Health, moved into a new campus in 2009. One of its buildings housed physician offices until 2018, according to the report.

State officials have not decided whether the hospital will house COVID-19 patients or those who are not experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, according to the report.

