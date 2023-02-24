Stanford health IT exec joins leaders from Highmark, Kaiser, Epic on Sequoia Project board

The Sequoia Project, an EHR interoperability project that counts Epic and the American Medical Association among its founding members, has named a health IT leader from Palo Alto, Calif.-based Stanford Health Care to its board.

Matthew Eisenberg, MD, the health system's associate chief medical information officer, was added to the nonprofit's board of directors, according to a Feb. 23 news release, along with:

— Wylecia Wiggs Harris, PhD, CEO of the American Health Information Management Association.

— Col. Thomas Cantilina, MD, chief health informatics officer at the Department of Defense.

— Jennifer Blumenthal, co-founder of EHR aggregator OneRecord.

The Sequoia Project also has board members from Pittsburgh-based Highmark Health, Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente, Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health, Oracle Cerner and Humana.