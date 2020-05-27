ONC funnels $1M+ to Sequoia Project for development of trusted exchange framework

ONC granted $1.1 million in funding to health IT interoperability nonprofit the Sequoia Project to continue leading its Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement project for the second year.

Last year, ONC chose the Sequoia Project to serve as the Recognized Coordinating Entity of the TEFCA project. As the RCE, the Sequoia Project develops, updates implements and manages the Common Agreement component of TEFCA, which is part of the ONC's 21st Century Cures Act that aims to help improve electronic health information exchange among health information networks.

Over the past eight months as RCE, the Sequoia Project has worked with more than 2,000 individuals and hosted more than 27 public stakeholder engagement calls to seek input on TEFCA.

