Senator seeks to halt EHR rollout at Washington state VA medical center

A U.S. senator from Washington state is demanding the VA pause the upcoming EHR rollout at a Walla Walla medical center following the release of three reports that highlighted safety concerns in Spokane.

The VA inspector general reported multiple issues with the EHR rollout at Spokane's Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center. Those included medication management issues, care coordination concerns and ticket process issues.

Sen. Patty Murray said March 17 in a post on her website that it is clear from the reports that the VA is not ready for the March 26 go-live of the EHR system at the VA medical center in Walla Walla.

"Here is my message to VA: Stop the rollout before there is another catastrophic failure — get this right and get this fixed in Spokane first," Ms. Murray said. "Patient safety and the quality of care our veterans receive must come first."

The senator added she does not want to see EHR rollout move further in Washington until the VA provides clear, objective data showing its resolved concerns raised by the reports.

The VA is scheduled to deploy the EHR at two more Washington facilities–in Seattle and Tacoma–later this year.

Ms. Murray is a senior member of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee.