MercyOne to switch from Cerner to Epic EHR

MercyOne health system will transition to Epic EHR in the coming months to align with Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health, which fully acquired the Clive, Iowa-based health system Sept. 1.

MercyOne was founded in 1998 through a partnership between Catholic Health Initiatives, now Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health, and Trinity. It operated as a joint venture until this year, when Trinity entered into an agreement with CommonSpirit to purchase all MercyOne facilities and assets.

Trinity plans to transition MercyOne to its common platforms, including a single EHR. MercyOne uses Cerner but will switch to Epic, which Trinity rolled out to its hospitals over the last few years.