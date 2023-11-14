John Muir Health integrates generative AI within Epic EHR

Walnut Creek, Calif.-based John Muir Health is partnering with Ambience Healthcare, a healthcare artificial intelligence company, to integrate its generative AI scribe within its Epic EHR.

Through the partnership, John Muir clinicians will be able to record their patient visits with Ambience Autoscribe and edit the AI-generated notes directly within Epic. The integration, which was built in two weeks, is currently saving John Muir clinicians one to two hours per day in documentation work, according to a Nov. 14 Ambience Healthcare news release.

The tools are designed to drive down 'pajama time,' or time clinicians spend on after-hours documentation. Ambience launched the Autoscribe in February 2023 and has received backing from Andreessen Horowitz.

"Our team rigorously evaluated, and pressure tested a variety of solutions on the market," John Muir Chief Medical Information Officer Priti Patel, MD, said in the news release. "We decided to launch a collaboration with Ambience because they were the only vendor who could robustly navigate all of our clinical specialties, from primary care to pediatrics to oncology, and also execute on a seamless, end-to-end integration with Epic. Working closely with Ambience and our colleagues at Epic, we're already seeing the technology revolutionize the patient and clinician experience at John Muir Health."