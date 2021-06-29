Epic in the headlines: 8 latest stories 

From its phased approach for returning to campus to launching a new patient engagement tool with Penn Medicine, here are eight updates on Epic's operations, software products and partnerships reported by Becker's Hospital Review in June.

Editor's note: The updates are listed in the order they were reported.

1. Epic is rolling out a phased approach to return to work with the initial wave of its employees coming back to the Verona, Wis.-based EHR company's headquarters at least part-time starting July 19.

2. When breaking down Epic's hold of the U.S. acute care hospital market share, KLAS Research found that Epic maintains 31 percent of the hospital EHR market and 42 percent of hospital beds.

3. Ninety-four percent of customers said they are satisfied with Epic's software, and 63 percent reported having deep different-vendor interoperability with Epic, according to a recent KLAS Research report.

4. While Epic is requiring employees to start returning to its campus at least part-time in July, it told Becker's that it is not making employees get the vaccine to return to work but is "watching this closely" and expects more healthcare organizations to implement vaccine mandates after the vaccines get full FDA approval.

5. Aspen (Colo.) Valley Hospital plans to go live on a new $15.4 million Epic EHR system in October 2022.

6. Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine released a digital, Epic-hosted tool, MyChart Bedside, to share scheduling and updated health information with patients.

7. A sepsis prediction model developed by Epic and used by hundreds of U.S. hospitals and health systems performs worse than claimed on the prediction tool's fact sheet, according to a validation study published June 21 in JAMA Internal Medicine.

8. With a 90 percent ranking in functionality and adoption, Epic secured the spot as the top vendor large hospitals use for population health technologies and support, according to a recent KLAS Research analysis.