Penn Medicine releases bedside Epic tool to share EHR data with patients

Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine has released a digital tool, MyChart Bedside, to share scheduling and updated health information with patients, The Daily Pennsylvanian, reported June 16.

The Epic-hosted tool gives patients access to educational materials, descriptions of hospital staff assisting with their treatment, their medications, and other information through hospital iPads.

Poppy Bass, RN, senior project manager of Penn Medicine's information services, said "I think that sometimes when patients are in the hospital, they don’t have that transparency around what’s going on around them. I really believe that this tool allows for that. And that, to me, is really powerful."

To keep patient data secure, patients will have their own passcodes to access the iPads. Approved family members will be given their own login credentials to view the patient information. If a patient moves rooms or is discharged their data is wiped from the device to ensure privacy.