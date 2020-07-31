Epic in the headlines — 6 latest stories

Here are six updates on Epic's operations, software products and partnerships reported by Becker's Hospital Review in July.

Editor's note: The updates are listed in the order they were reported.

1. Oklahoma University Medicine and its academic partner University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center tapped Optimum Healthcare IT to provide implementation support for its $200 million Epic EHR rollout.

2. As of July 1, Forbes estimated Epic CEO Judy Faulkner's net worth at $4.1 billion, a 64 percent increase since March.

3. San Antonio-based University Health System decided to move forward with its $170 million Epic EHR project, deploying the system on July 11 after a two-month delay due to the coronavirus pandemic.

4. Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo, Colo., will begin transitioning to an Epic EHR in August. The medical center may cut up to 15 IT jobs as a result of the change, but the hospital expects to have 25 other remote and on-site positions become available in other departments. The project is expected to complete by November 2021.

5. Epic moved forward with plans of an estimated $3.9 million upgrade to its Rochester, Minn.-based data center's mechanical equipment and electrical systems.

6. Morgan City, La.-based Ochsner St. Mary, previously known as Teche Regional Medical Center, implemented a $6 million Epic EHR system July 26.

More articles on EHRs:

Allscripts posts $8M net loss for Q2: 4 notes

Allscripts to sell budgeting, analytics business Epsi to Strata for $365M

Cerner in the headlines — 11 latest stories

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.