Epic CEO Judy Faulkner's net worth up 64% amid pandemic, hit $4.1B: 5 details

Over the past three months, Verona, Wis.-based Epic CEO Judy Faulkner's net worth increased significantly, according to a Citizen Action of Wisconsin report.

The report focuses on billionaires in Wisconsin. Five things to know:



1. From March 18 to June 17, Ms. Faulkner's net worth jumped 52 percent from $2.5 billion to $3.8 billion, according to data collected from the Forbes World's Billionaires list.



2. As of July 1, Forbes reported her net worth at $4.1 billion, which is a 64 percent increase since March.



3. In 2019, Epic reported its annual revenue was $3.2 billion, and it gained 55 hospitals using its EHR system last year. The company is No. 1 among hospital providers, with 29 percent of the market share.



4. During the pandemic, Epic provided EHRs for multiple field hospitals including the ones in New York City and Chicago. It also continued to support EHR go-lives virtually and waived fees for eight applications as well as new MyChart sign-ups during the pandemic.



5. Ms. Faulkner told CNBC that the company spent time during the pandemic examining patient records to help determine which medications are effective to treat COVID-19 and used artificial intelligence to support clinical care. The company is also participating in efforts to develop a smartphone marker for whether the user has tested positive for COVID-19.



More articles on EHRs:

VA panel proposes $1.1B more for $16B Cerner EHR upgrade

Epic in the past 30 days: 10 things to know

36 EHR contracts, go-lives in the first half of 2020





© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.