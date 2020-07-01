36 EHR contracts, go-lives in the first half of 2020

Thirty-six hospitals and health systems that have taken steps to implement a new EHR or have already gone live on a new system in 2020.

Editor's note: The EHR contracts and go-lives are listed in the order they were reported.

1. Phoenix-based FastMed announced Jan. 7 plans to deploy an Epic EHR system across its 100-plus network of urgent care clinics in North Carolina, Arizona and Texas.

2. Bay Area Hospital in Coos Bay, Ore., teamed up with St. Charles Health System in Bend, Ore., to provide an integrated Epic EHR system for the organizations' clinicians and patients.

3. New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health in January extended its partnership with Allscripts Managed Services through 2026.

4. PIH Health on Jan. 15 extended through 2025 its agreement with Allscripts, which provides the Whittier, Calif.-based health system with solutions, services and outsourcing engagement.

5. Steward Health Care extended its partnership with Meditech by implementing the company's EHR across the Dallas-based health system's 35 hospitals.

6. Fulton County Medical Center in McConnellsburg, Pa., on Feb. 3 combined its primary care and specialty care EHR systems under a single Meditech platform.

7. Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital deployed a new Cerner EHR across its Manistique, Mich.-based network on Jan. 27.

8. Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital and Weill Cornell Medicine, all in New York City, on Feb. 1 went live on a new Epic EHR system.

9. Oklahoma University Medicine and its academic partner University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center on Feb. 4 signed a five-year, $200 million contract to install an Epic EHR.

10. South Boston, Va.-based Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital, part of the Sentara Healthcare network, implemented an Epic EHR on Feb. 2.

11. Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth began a multimillion-dollar transition from its Cerner system to a new Epic EHR in March.

12. New York City-based Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center on Feb. 12 extended its existing software agreement with Allscripts through 2026.

13. Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare announced Feb. 18 a multiyear extension of its Cerner agreement.

14. Capital Health announced Feb. 19 that it will deploy a Cerner EHR across its Trenton, N.J.-based system.

15. Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health on Feb. 20 confirmed plans to transition from its Cerner EHR to an Epic system.

16. OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital in February launched a new Epic EHR at its Athens-based hospital.

17. Fairbury, Neb.-based Jefferson Community Health and Life hospital announced on March 2 it will transition to a Cerner Millennium EHR.

18. United Community Family Services in March confirmed plans to implement a $1.8 million Epic EHR, which will allow the Norwich, Conn.-based medical center to access health information from other Connecticut providers including Hartford Hospital and Yale New-Haven Hospital.

19. The New York Department of Health and NYC Health + Hospitals deployed an Epic EHR system on April 6 at the Javits Center temporary hospital for COVID-19 patients in New York City.

20. The Chicago Department of Public Health partnered with Rush University Medical Center and Epic in April to implement an EHR system across the city's 3,000-bed COVID-19 alternate care facility at the McCormick Place Convention Center.

21. Newark, N.J-based University Hospital and Epic developed and deployed an EHR system in April for the state's 250-bed field hospital at the Meadowlands Exposition Center.

22. Macon Community Hospital in Lafayette, Tenn., went live on Cerner's cloud-based CommunityWorks EHR system via virtual implementation on March 30. The hospital was Cerner's first virtual EHR deployment.

23. Urbana, Ill.-based Carle Foundation Hospital deployed an Epic EHR in April with virtual support from the EHR vendor and Pivot Point Consulting.

24. Mount Graham Regional Medical Center in Safford, Ariz., virtually deployed a Meditech EHR on May 1 after working with the EHR vendor to roll out virtual training.

25. Madera, Calif.-based Valley Children's Healthcare in May implemented a new Epic EHR with virtual support from Epic and Optimum Healthcare IT.

26. Ballad Health launched an Epic EHR for its outpatient clinics on June 1 and plans to integrate the technology for its inpatient hospitals as well in the coming months. Epic provided virtual support during the go-live at the Johnson City, Tenn.-based health system.

27. Ithaca, N.Y.-based Cayuga Medical Center virtually implemented a Meditech EHR in June, choosing to complete the go-live with remote support rather than postponing due to the pandemic.

28. Wausau, Wis.-based North Central Health Care on June 2 announced plans to roll out a new Cerner EHR system across its three multispecialty behavioral healthcare facilities.

29. Gainesville-based Northeast Georgia Health System in June partnered with local nonprofit Good News Clinics to provide an integrated Epic EHR system for the organizations.

30. Cerner announced June 22 six rural and community hospitals and health systems that recently partnered with the EHR vendor to implement new EHR systems. The organizations are: Clay Center, Kan.-based Clay County Medical Center; Grand Coulee, Wash.-based Coulee Medical Center; Odessa (Wash.) Memorial Healthcare Center; Opelousas (La.) General Health System; Louisiana, Mo.-based Pike County Memorial Hospital; and Houston-based United Memorial Medical Center.

31. The Vincennes, Ind.-based Good Samaritan Board of Governors voted to expand Epic EHR to the Samaritan Center, which contains the hospital's outpatient services, on June 25.

