PIH extends Allscripts partnership: 3 things to know

PIH Health announced on Jan. 15 that it extended through 2025 its agreement with Allscripts, which provides the Whittier, Calif.-based health system with solutions, services and outsourcing engagement.

Three things to know:

1. PIH Health entered its contract with Allscripts in 2004 and has implemented the EHR vendor's Sunrise EHR, TouchWorks EHR and population health software CareInMotion across its network.

2. The nonprofit health system comprises three hospitals, various outpatient medical offices and a multispecialty medical group.

3. Under the new expansion, PIH Health will expand its use of Allscripts' products to PIH Good Samaritan Hospital, which the organization recently acquired.

