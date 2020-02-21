Atrium Health is 2nd system this month to swap Cerner EHR for Epic

Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health will transition from its Cerner EHR to an Epic system, a health system spokesperson confirmed to Becker's Hospital Review on Feb. 20.

Atrium Health, which comprises more than 40 hospitals and 900 care facilities, is the second large health system this month to reportedly switch from Cerner to Epic. On Feb. 11, Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth confirmed its upcoming multimillion-dollar Epic EHR implementation, moving from a Cerner system.

Atrium Health's board of trustees approved the EHR transition in December, according to a Dec. 20 email to the health system's employees, the Kansas City Business Journal reports.

An Epic spokesperson confirmed to Becker's that Atrium Health will install the vendor's EHR software.

Atrium Health did not disclose financial details of the EHR transition.

