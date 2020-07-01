16 hospitals, health systems seeking Allscripts, Cerner, Epic, Meditech talent

Four of the top vendors hospitals use to participate in the Medicare EHR Incentive Program are Allscripts, Cerner, Epic and Meditech, according to 2018 ONC data.

Sixteen hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking EHR and IT expertise during the past two weeks:

Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites.

Allscripts

1. Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian (Newport Beach, Calif.): Seeks an IT clinical systems applications analyst

2. Lakeland (Fla.) Regional Health: Seeks a revenue cycle systems analyst

3. Holston Medical Group (Kingsport, Tenn.): Seeks an operations system analyst

4. Alegent Creighton Clinic (Omaha, Neb.): Seeks a revenue cycle systems analyst

Cerner

1. Northbay Healthcare (Fairfield, Calif.): Seeks a clinical informatics director

2. Marian Regional Medical Center (Santa Maria, Calif.): Seeks a lab data analyst

3. Mon Health (Morgantown, W.Va.): Seeks a clinical systems applications analyst

4. Tennova Healthcare (Knoxville, Tenn.): Seeks an information systems analyst

Epic

1. Hackensack (N.J.) Meridian Health: Seeks an applications analyst

2. MetroHealth System (Cleveland): Seeks a systems analyst

3. Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.): Seeks an applications director

4. UCHealth (Aurora, Colo.): Seeks a hospital billing analyst

Meditech

1. Grand River Health (Rifle, Colo.): Seeks a clinical systems analyst

2. Guthrie Healthcare System (Sayre, Pa.): Seeks a revenue cycle data analyst

3. Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (Saint Johnsbury): Seeks a data analyst

4. Doctors Hospital of Augusta (Ga.): Seeks a patient access manager

