Oklahoma U Medicine selects implementation partner for $200M Epic EHR

Oklahoma University Medicine and its academic partner University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center tapped Optimum Healthcare IT to provide implementation support for its $200 million Epic EHR rollout.

Oklahoma City-based OU Medicine announced the five-year EHR contract with Epic Feb. 4. The health system expects to go live on the new EHR in fall 2021.

OU Medicine and OU Health Sciences Center will deploy the Epic EHR across its three hospitals, physician groups and medical school. The project will transition the healthcare organizations from multiple EHRs to a single Epic platform, and Optimum will provide advisory, implementation leadership, project management and staff augmentation resources to support the rollout.

