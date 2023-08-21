Epic adds AI-powered startup to Pals program

Epic Systems has added AI-powered cloud contact center Talkdesk to its new Pals program, which aims to help Epic customers select vendors that use validated integrations with its software.

Under the partnership, Talkdesk's cloud platform will be integrated into current and future features of Epic's Cheers CRM suite, according to an Aug. 21 news release from Talkdesk.

The AI-powered platform, dubbed Talkdesk Healthcare Experience Cloud, helps healthcare providers "improve patient access, revenue cycle management, and patient services," according to the release.

Generative AI company Abridge was the first to join Epic's new program.