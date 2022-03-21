Defense Department adds 3,800 users to Cerner EHR 

The Defense Department's Cerner EHR system is live at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, according to the Defense Visual Information Service.

The March 19 launch is the start of a series of medical sites across Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune making the transition to the MHS GENESIS platform.

Approximately 3,800 Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune personnel have been trained to use GENESIS.

The Defense Department expects to have GENESIS operational in more than half of all military hospitals and clinics by the end of 2022.

The EHR was 38 percent deployed as of Jan. 26, according to the Defense Visual Information Service.