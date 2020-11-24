Cerner in the headlines: 5 latest stories

Here are five updates on Cerner's operations, software products and partnerships reported by Becker's Hospital Review in November.

Editor's note: The updates are listed in the order they were reported.

1. Department of Veterans Affairs officials dubbed the VA's $16 billion Cerner EHR go-live a success, and John Short, the department's EHR modernization chief technology officer, said that the new infrastructure has already outperformed expectations.

2. Cerner teamed up with digital communication hub Well Health to roll out new communication capabilities across its online patient portal. The new tools aim to reduce administrative time for staff and boost consumer engagement.

3. Cerner served as the lead partner alongside Missouri state and local officials to secure $6 million in federal funds to establish 5,300 new tech industry apprenticeships.

4. Cerner appointed retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Elder Granger, MD, to its board of directors, effective Nov. 16.

5. Cerner launched a new telehealth offering for rural hospitals that use its CommunityWorks EHR at no cost through 2021.

More articles on EHRs:

16 hospitals, health systems seeking Allscripts, Cerner, Epic, Meditech talent

5 tips for a smooth EHR-to-EHR transition

5 alerts, tools hospitals are adding to their EHRs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.