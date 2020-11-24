Cerner launches free telehealth offering for rural hospitals

Cerner is offering a new video visit platform to rural hospitals that use its CommunityWorks EHR at no cost through 2021.

The Kansas City, Mo.-based EHR vendor launched the offering this month to help patients living in rural areas see their providers during the COVID-19 pandemic. The telehealth platform is available as part of a trial program to Cerner clients through Dec. 31, 2021.

The video visit platform integrates directly with the CommunityWorks EHR, which is a cloud-based system focused on the rural and community hospital market.

