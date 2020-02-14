4 health systems sign on, go live with Epic in the past 30 days

Hospitals and health systems across the U.S. continue to adopt Epic EHR.

Here are four hospitals and health systems that have signed with Epic or reported Epic EHR go-lives in the past 30 days.

1. Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital and Weill Cornell Medicine went live with a new Epic EHR system on Feb. 1. The organizations jointly signed a new contract to implement Epic EHR across their institutions in 2017.

2. Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital in South Boston, Va., implemented Epic EHR on Feb. 2. This is Sentara's 11th hospital transitioned to the Epic EHR system since October 2017.

3. Oklahoma U Medicine signed a $200 million contract to install Epic EHR on Feb. 3, after more than a year-long process to find a new EHR system. OU Medicine expects the process will require 100 team members, including 60 new hires, and will go live in the fall of 2021.

4. AdventHealth, a 37-hospital health system, announced it would switch from Cerner to Epic on Feb. 11. The system has been on Cerner since 2002 and will now make a multimillion-dollar transition for its 1,200 care sites to Epic over the next three years.

