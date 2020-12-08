Top children's hospitals for tech, innovation by Parents magazine

Parents magazine selected 15 children's hospitals as the top pediatric healthcare providers for innovation and technology.



The publication surveyed 50 children's hospitals and more than 200 innovations to select the top hospitals. Here are the winners and the technology they're developing:



1. Nationwide Children's Hospital (Columbus, Ohio): Appendectomy alternative

2. Children's Mercy Kansas City (Mo.): A wellness screening device that doesn't require weight

3. Children's Healthcare of Atlanta: Anemia detection app

4. Texas Children's Hospital (Houston): Less invasive method for fetoscopic spinal bifida surgery

5. Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford (Calif.): Approach to accelerate matching a heart donor with a child who needs a transplant

6. Children's Medical Center at NYU Langone Hospital-Long Island: New approach to feeding babies born prematurely to reduce dysphasia

7. Children's Hospital of Philadelphia: Gene sequencing for precision medicine in children

8. Dayton (Ohio) Children's Hospital: Pre-op rooms and plans for autistic patients

9. Children's Hospital Los Angeles: Strategies to reduce opioid abuse and family education

10. Michigan C.S. Mott Children's Hospital (Ann Arbor, Mich.): A handheld genetic sequencing device to monitor tumors

11. St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (Memphis, Tenn): A system to build immunity in cancer patients

12. Children's Wisconsin (Milwaukee): Therapy for children' with irritable bowel syndrome

13. UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh: Gene therapy for type 1 diabetes

14. Seattle Children's Hospital: Therapies for cancer patients

15. Boston Children's Hospital: Treatment for sickle cell disease



