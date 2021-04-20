Salesforce, Conifer & more: 7 recent exec moves in digital health

Digital health companies had another record-breaking first quarter in 2021, complete with billions in new funding and changing executive teams.

Below are seven digital health executive moves that occurred in the past two weeks:

Salesforce hired Silvio Savarese, PhD, a former computer science professor at Stanford (Calif.) University, as the chief scientist of its research arm.



Eli Lilly tapped Diogo Rau, the former IT leader for Apple's retail and online stores, as its new chief information and digital officer



After more than 20 years at GlaxoSmithKline, Emmanuel Hanon, PhD, left his role as senior vice president and head of vaccine discovery to become the global head of research and development at microbiome company Viome.



Healthcare data management company Ciox Health named Shannon West, the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation's former chief technology officer, as its chief innovation officer.



Former CMS Administrator Seema Verma joined the board of directors of Lumeris, a finance-focused healthcare technology company.



Muthu Krishnan, PhD, was named chief technology officer of Conifer Health Solutions, a subsidiary of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare that offers revenue cycle management services for healthcare providers. Dr. Krishnan most recently served as the chief digital transformation officer at IKS Health.



Zane Burke, former CEO of Livongo Health and president of Cerner, joined the board of directors for digital parenting and pediatric monitoring platform Owlet.

