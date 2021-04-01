Former Cerner, Livongo exec Zane Burke joins pediatric digital monitoring company

Zane Burke, former CEO of Livongo Health and president of Cerner, joined the board of directors for digital parenting and pediatric monitoring platform Owlet, according to an April 1 news release.

Mr. Burke most recently served as CEO of Livongo Health, helping lead the company's $18.5 billion merger with Teladoc Health. He left the company after the deal was finalized in October.

Prior to joining Livongo, Mr. Burke served as president of Cerner, where he spent more than two decades and filled several executive roles in sales, strategy, finance and operations. He left the Kansas City, Mo.-based EHR vendor in 2018 to lead daily operations at Livongo.

In February, Mr. Burke joined the board of directors for workers compensation digital health company Bardavon Health Innovations. As a member of Owlet's board, Mr. Burke will advise on virtual care and telehealth initiatives as the company looks to innovate healthcare experiences for parents and infants.

"My personal mission has always been to propel a reinvention of our healthcare system, creating a different type of healthcare experience that makes it as easy as possible for people to stay healthy," Mr. Burke said in a news release. "I strongly believe that new virtual care will play a critical role in the future of pediatric care and that Owlet has the capabilities to emerge as the leader entering this transformative period in the industry."

More articles on digital transformation:

Healthcare disruptors: 4 hospital IT execs weigh in on retaining tech talent

How 3 hospitals are spending innovation investment dollars

8 recent health IT, innovation partnerships

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.