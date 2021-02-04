Former Cerner, Livongo exec Zane Burke joins health innovation startup

Zane Burke, former CEO of Livongo Health and president of Cerner, has joined the board of directors for workers compensation digital health company Bardavon Health Innovations, according to a Feb. 3 news release.

Mr. Burke most recently served as CEO of Livongo Health, helping lead the consumer health company's $18.5 billion merger with Teladoc Health. He left the company after the deal was finalized last October.

Prior to leading Livongo, Mr. Burke served as president of Cerner. He spent more than two decades at the Kansas City, Mo.-based company, holding several executive roles in sales, strategy, finance and operations. He left Cerner in late 2018 to head up day-to-day operations at Livongo.

As a member of Bardavon Health Innovations' board, Mr. Burke will help lead the company's strategy and focus on creating better health outcomes for injured workers in the U.S. The digital health company works with various stakeholders and uses data analytics to better manage claims and connect members to injury prevention, treatment and work-readiness services across its national network.

