Providence launches national foundation for 'future of health' innovation, equity & more 

Providence has created a national foundation to address healthcare challenges related to innovation, health equity and clinical institute initiatives, among other areas, the Renton, Wash.-based health system said Sept. 20.

The Providence National Foundation will work with the health system's 40 local foundations across seven states. In the last three years, the foundations have raised nearly $1 billion.

"Philanthropy powers the programs and services that provide access to the latest technology, equipment, facilities and research, so caregivers can deliver the same high quality health outcomes in every community we serve, from rural areas to large cities," Providence CEO Rod Hochman, MD, said in a news release.

Providence National Foundation will focus on the following funding priorities: whole person care, innovation, clinical institutes, vulnerable communities, health equity and environmental stewardship.

Providence comprises 52 hospitals and employs more than 120,000 employees across Alaska, California, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas and Washington.