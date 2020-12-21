Optum Ventures, Centene join $18M funding round for health data interoperability company

Diameter Health, a data optimization company focused on interoperability for healthcare organizations, on Dec. 17 closed an $18 million series B financing round.

St. Louis-based insurer Centene led the funding round, which also included Optum Ventures and LRV Health. The new investment brings Diameter Health's total funding to $30 million, according to the news release.

Diameter Health will use the new funding to expand its Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources-enabled integration system Fusion to incorporate all health messages, standards and data sources. The funding will also help the company add machine learning capabilities such as natural language processing to its analytics tech.

The company also plans to expand its network of direct connections between EHR systems, health information exchanges and other healthcare data sources to improve data exchange security.

More articles on digital transformation:

Philips makes $2.8B acquisition to strengthen cardiac business: 5 details

UCHealth gives workers wearables to track health after COVID-19 vaccine

Verily raises $700M to expand population health, clinical care platforms

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.