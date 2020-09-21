Kaiser VC arm leads $14M investment in virtual reality company: 3 details

Kaiser Permanente Ventures led a Series A funding round for Osso VR, a virtual reality surgical training platform.

Three things to know:

1. Osso VR raised $14 million in the funding round, which also included SignalFire, GSR, Scrum Ventures and OCA Ventures.

2. The Osso VR platform is used in more than 20 teaching hospitals and 11 medical device companies in 20 countries. It also debuted a new platform recently.

3. Results from a recent validation study showed surgeon training with Osso VR had a 230 percent improvement in surgical performance.

"I have spent my career focused on the use of technology in clinical practice and know that proper training is critical to optimizing patient outcomes," said Amy Belt Raimundo, managing director at Kaiser Permanente Ventures. "Being able to perform safe repetitions of procedures has great value, whether it’s for a new resident or an experienced physician who is learning an innovative procedure. Virtual means of training eliminate the restrictions of geography and associated travel costs, so that training can scale regionally, nationally and globally. Nothing has underscored the value of the distributed training model more than the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic."

